PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, condition stable

Hospital Director R.K. Patel in a health bulletin said, "Hiraba is admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable."

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 December 2022 - 14:30
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraba was admitted to the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.

Her condition was said to be stable.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health.

According to police sources, the Ahmedabad airport area has been declared a no fly zone for drones, and police deployment has also increased, as there is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving here to see his ailing mother.

