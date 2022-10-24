Pune court bars female lawyers from ‘arranging’ hair in courtroom, withdraws diktat

Pune: In a bizarre development, the Pune district court last week put up a notice barring women from “arranging” their hair in the open courts as it “disturbed” the court’s functioning.

Coming during the ongoing court vacations, the October 20 notice – which drew a rage of protests on the social media – was quietly withdrawn after a couple of days.

The Registrar’s notice, issued “By Order” read: “It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open court which is disturbing the functioning of the court. Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act.”

Pune criminal lawyer Vijayalaxmi Khopade wondered what is the whole point of such a notice and said women may be forced to quickly “arrange” their hair if it is falling on their face and it is not a “disturbing act” by any standards.

The order drew a spate of comments and protests on the social media including by senior counsel Indira Jaising who said: “Wow now look! Who is distracted by women advocates and why.”

Author Mini Nair asked: “Wonder when they will ask us to cease existing???”, and another Twitteratti wondered whether should they (women) all go bald?

Celeb photographer Atul Kasbekar said: “LoLa Men getting distracted to this extent by a woman’s mane is fascinating.”

Khalida Parveen’s comment was: “Seriously, it’s a joke.. Usually men fix their hair. Even they carry a small comb in their pockets.”