Raja Singh’s YouTube channel banned

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 15 April 2023 - 14:08
Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh alleges terror plot to target him
Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh alleges terror plot to target him

Hyderabad : The YouTube channel of suspended BJP leader and Gosha Mahal MLA T Raja Singh has been banned for violating the hate speech policies of the video streaming site.

Shree Ram’s channel has five and a half lakh subscribers. Alt News co-founder Zubair reported this by tweeting, “
Suspended BJP MLA T Raja’s verified YouTube channel has been terminated after

@AltNews

highlighted violations of hate speech policies in an email to YouTube. It had 5.5+ lakh subscribers and over 1K videos. Do let us know if you come across more such hateful YT channels.”

