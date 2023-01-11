Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan’s ‘court wedding’ Pics gone viral

Mumbai: Pictures of Rakhi Sawant and her longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani have gone viral on social media in which they can be spotted wearing garlands and signing papers and highlighting it.

Rakhi opted for pink coloured sharara with a dupatta over her head while Adil wore black coloured shirt and jeans.

If the pictures that are going viral on social media are to be believed it seems to be a court marriage. However, no official announcement has been made by the couple.

Soon after the pics went viral, many of Rakhi’s fans congratulated her and wished her a happy married life.

Rakhi has been dating Adil for quite long, and in May last year, during an event, she made an official announcement about her relationship with him.

Before dating Adil, she introduced her husband Ritesh on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ but later they both parted their ways.

Soon after she introduced her boyfriend Adil with whom she has been sharing a number of videos on Instagram.

In fact, while speaking to the media, she had talked about settling down with him.