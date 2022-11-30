Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV; Know other developments taking place

Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, has resigned. Earlier in the day, directors Pranay Roy and Radhika Roy of NDTV’s promoter group RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd have resigned from the board, as Adani Group has acquired 29.18% stake in television news channel NDTV Limited.

Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV. https://t.co/rPLIcJjcEU — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 30, 2022

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigns as director of NDTV with Adani takeover imminent, remembering this quote today of Ravish Kumar! #NDTV pic.twitter.com/y0vgc94jHk — Kanchan Malhotra (@JaaSimranJaaaa) November 29, 2022

Adani Group has taken another step towards acquiring New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV). The Adani Group is headed by Gautam Adani, the country’s richest man.

With this, Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pagalia and Santhal Sunniya Changalvarayan have also been appointed as directors with immediate effect.

Soon after the news of Roys’ resignation, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had unfollowed NDTV.