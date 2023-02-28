Sanjeev Kapoor hits out at Air India over unsatisfactory flight meals

Social Media

New Delhi: Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

“Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze,” Kapoor said on Twitter.

“Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he said in another tweet.

Last week, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had complained on a social media platform after she found a strand of hair in her in-flight meal. The actor-turned-politician said that she found a strand of hair in the meal she was served on an Emirates flight. She had also shared related pictures on Twitter.

