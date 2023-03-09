Social Media: Cutting back its use by 15 minutes per day can boost your health

New research indicates that cutting back on social media use by 15 minutes per day can result in significant improvements in overall health, immune function, and a reduction in levels of depression and loneliness. The study, which was published in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science, revealed that individuals who limited the use experienced an average 15% boost in immune function, resulting in fewer instances of colds, flu, warts, and verrucae.

They also displayed a 50% enhancement in sleep quality and a 30% decrease in depressive symptoms. According to Professor Phil Reed from Swansea University’s School of Psychology, these findings show that reducing screen time use can have a positive impact on individuals’ physical and mental well-being.

The relationship between social media use and health factors may not be direct, and further research is required to determine whether changes in well-being variables, such as depression or increased physical activity, mediate this relationship, as stated by Professor Phil Reed. Social media platforms are created to be addictive, and they have been linked to anxiety, depression, and even physical ailments.

“These data demonstrate that, when people reduce their social media use, their lives can improve in many ways — including benefits for their physical health and psychological well-being,” said Professor Phil Reed, from Swansea University’s School of Psychology.

“It remains to be established whether the relationship between social media use and health factors is a direct one, or whether changes in well-being variables, such as depression, or other factors, such as an increase in physical activity, mediate it,” he added.

Furthermore, a study published by the American Psychological Association found that teenagers and young adults who cut their social media use by 50% for a few weeks experienced a considerable improvement in how they viewed their weight and appearance.