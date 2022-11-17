Something cooking for newly-wed couples

New Delhi: Welcome to married life! Now that you are done with all the wedding shenanigans, set aside some time to cook your favourite meal together. Cooking dinner together is a great opportunity for couples to work as a team and unwind after a long day.

Working together in the kitchen gives the couple a chance to enjoy each other’s company rather than just eating a meal together while watching their favourite TV series.

If you are a couple looking to spend some quality time together or love to play the perfect host to your guests, here are some easy and delicious recipes specially curated by Voltas Beko that you can make just with a microwave and a refrigerator.

Choco Nutella French Toast – A indulgent breakfast to start your day!

Duration: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Slices White Sandwich Bread

2 Tbsp Nutella

1 Egg

1/4 Cup Milk

2 Tbsp Sugar

1/4 tsp Cinnamon Powder

A few drops of Vanilla Extract

2 Tbsp Butter

Steps:

Generously spread Nutella on one side of each slice.

Butter the other side of both slices and keep aside.

In a separate bowl whisk together egg, milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract.

Put the bread slices on a microwave-safe plate and pour the egg mixture over it. Let the bread soak completely.

Turn the slices over after a few seconds so that both sides are well-soaked in the mixture.

Microwave for 2-3 minutes on high and turn the slices and microwave for 2-3 minutes.

Increase the time by 10 secs, depending on how you like your toasts and varying microwave temperature settings.

The quickest Margherita Pizza Ever!

Duration: 15 minutes

Ingredients

For sauce:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

350 ml tomato puree

3 medium-sized tomatoes (chopped)

3 garlic cloves (chopped)

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1/2 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp oregano & basil each

For toppings:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 Cloves roasted garlic, finely chopped

200g Mozzarella cheese, sliced into 1/2-inch thick pieces

2 plum tomatoes, sliced

A handful of fresh basil

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

For dough:

Get a fresh store-bought pizza base from the supermarket.

Steps:

In a microwave-safe glass bowl add olive oil along with onions and garlic. Heat this mixture for 3 mins at 100 per cent micro power level. Now add the remaining ingredients for the sauce and continue to cook for 4 mins at 100 per cent micro power level. Adjust the seasoning well.

Preheat the microwave oven by selecting convection mode at 180OC

In the meantime, take the uncooked pizza base, spread the sauce evenly and arrange the cheese over it. Place the sliced tomatoes and fresh basil leave on top.

Bake the pizza, in preheated oven at 180OC for 2 mins. Once done, take it out, sprinkle some ground pepper and it’s ready to serve!

Popsicles with a coffee twist

Duration: 20 mins

Ingredients:

3 tbsp Good quality instant espresso coffee

175ml Condensed milk

125ml Whole milk

75g Cooking chocolate

25g Mixed nuts

Steps:

Bring water to a boil and dissolve the coffee in it, while stirring in the condensed milk and the whole milk.

Cool it completely before pouring it into 8 ice lolly moulds. Add sticks to it and freeze it for at least 3 hours.

Just before you want to serve your popsicles, melt the chocolate in 30-second bursts in the microwave stirring between each interval. Once done, leave the melted chocolate to cool slightly to come to a stable consistency which will stick to the popsicles.

Take out the popsicles one at a time from the mould, dip briefly in hot water, drizzle each with chocolate and sprinkle on the mixed nuts. This is where your teamwork with come into play!

Once coated, the popsicles can be returned to the freezer if you want to consume them at a later time with the entire family.

You can keep the popsicles fresh for up to 5 days in your refrigerator