Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering

New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital for a respiratory tract infection, is stable and recovering.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at Sir Gangaram Hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, at the hospital on Friday.

Earlier, Dr Swaroop said: “Sonia Gandhi has been “admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team.”

She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for “observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection”, he had said.

The former Congress chief was last seen in public on the Congress Foundation Day on December 28. Prior to that, she participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on December 24.