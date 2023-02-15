Swami Prasad Maurya, Mahant Raju Das come to blows at TV conclave (Video)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya and Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya came to blows in the lobby of a five-star hotel here on Wednesday.

The two were there to attend a news conclave organised by a TV channel during which they got into a heated argument which turned physical. The security personnel rushed in to separate the two.

Das had recently announced a reward of Maurya’s head after the latter made some objectionable remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The Mahant later claimed that he was attacked by the SP leader’s supporters and said that he would lodge a complaint against Maurya.

Maurya was not available for comment.