Think 10 times before forwarding any piece of information: PM Modi to social media users

Haryana: Urging social media users to think 10 times before forwarding anything, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern. Addressing the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Haryana, a gathering of Home Ministers of states to deliberate on issues of internal security, PM Modi emphasised the need to come up with technological advancement to check them.

Stressing on the need to educate people about analysing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it to others, the Prime Minister said “One should think 10 times before forwarding any information and verify it before believing it. Every platform has tools to verify any information. If you will browse through different sources, you will get a new version of it.” PTI reported.

His message was also publicised through the twitter handle of PMO India which states, “Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them.”

Urging people not to limit social media to being the source of information, PM Modi highlighted the various possibilities of social media. He also mentioned the losses that India had to face due to fake news about job reservations in the past.