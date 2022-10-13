This video of giant cobra popping out of a shoe in Mysore will give you goosebumps

A video has recently gone viral which shows a giant cobra curled up inside a pump show. When the shoe is moved with a stick the giant cobra pops up aggressively to defend himself.

According to the twitter user who shared the video, the incident took place in Mysore, Karnataka. He writes “Shocking video of cobra #snake in Mysore, Karnataka hiding inside the shoe,”.

NDTV reported that the cobra was spotted curled up in the shoe when the owner of the shoe was about to wear his it. So a snake catcher was called who removed the cobra from the shoes.

Readers are advised to be careful during rainy season. Before wearing shoes, shake them out so that if there is any insect or a pebble etc., inside, it may be removed.