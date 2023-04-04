Twitter bird ‘flies away’, replaces with ‘Doge’



In a stunning move, the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter has been replaced with a meme of the cryptocurrency.



In a latest change since Mr Musk bought the microblogging platform for $44 billion last November, the ‘Doge’ meme is appearing on the top left corner of the Twitter feed homescreen on the Web version.

Elon Musk had earlier tweeted that from April, Twitter will only recommend content from paid accounts in the For You feed. For You Feed isthe first screen users see when they open the app.

Musk shared a screenshot of an old conversation with a user who asked him to “buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge”. He said in the tweet it’s done “as promised”.

Mr Musk is a supporter of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013.