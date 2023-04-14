Social Media

Twitter increases character limit

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 15 April 2023 - 02:22
San Francisco: As Elon Musk forces his way into making every user pay on Twitter, a report has revealed that half of Blue service subscribers have less than 1,000 followers on the platform.
Twitter has increased character limit of its tweets to 10,000 characters. With this, it no more remains a “micro-blogging” platform.

Apart from this, it has also added support for bold and italic formatting.

Initially, the character limit was 140 characters. Then it was increased to 240 in 2017.
Under Elon Musk, the limit was pushed to 4,000 and now 10,000. 

However, the new character limit has been offered to Twitter Blue users.

The announcement regarding this was made by the Twitter through  a Tweet stating, “We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting.”

