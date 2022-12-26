Social Media

Twitter suspends account of Jamia Times founding editor Ahmed Khabeer

Posted by: Munsif Web Desk
Last Updated: 26 December 2022 - 16:46
Hyderabad: The Twitter account of Ahmed Khabeer, a young journalist reporting on human rights violations and Islamophobia, has been suspended. Ahmed Khabeer is the founding editor of Jamia Times, a news website.

Ahmed said that he was surprised after reading a notice from Twitter on December 22 that his account had been suspended “after careful review.” Ahmed said no reason was given for the account’s suspension. However, they have been advised that he can appeal against the suspension if they find the decision wrong.

