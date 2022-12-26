Twitter suspends account of Jamia Times founding editor Ahmed Khabeer

Hyderabad: The Twitter account of Ahmed Khabeer, a young journalist reporting on human rights violations and Islamophobia, has been suspended. Ahmed Khabeer is the founding editor of Jamia Times, a news website.

Ahmed said that he was surprised after reading a notice from Twitter on December 22 that his account had been suspended “after careful review.” Ahmed said no reason was given for the account’s suspension. However, they have been advised that he can appeal against the suspension if they find the decision wrong.