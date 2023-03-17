Twitter users could soon pin top tweets

Twitter, the micro-blogging platform, is reportedly planning to create a personalized tab that users can use to pin their top tweets. The idea was first suggested by a user who posted on the platform on Friday, asking for a “custom tab on my profile page I can pin my top 25 tweets — perhaps label it ‘best of @jason’.” Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and a frequent Twitter user, responded to the tweet, saying “Coming.”

The proposed feature is expected to be a useful addition to Twitter’s platform, allowing users to highlight their best content and increase their visibility. It is likely that users will be able to customize the tab and choose which tweets to display, giving them greater control over their profile and how they present themselves on the platform.

Following Musk’s post, other users also shared their thoughts on the idea. One suggested that the feature should also be available to brands, allowing them to create customizable profile pages with widgets for featured tweets, photos, videos, and links to external websites and Twitter apps. Another user commented that the tab could be like an exhibition of the user’s best tweets, which they can show to their followers.

This is not the first time Musk has hinted at upcoming features for Twitter. Earlier this month, he announced that the company was planning to enable the ability to respond to individual direct messages, use any reaction emoji, and encryption on the platform later this month.

In conclusion, Twitter’s upcoming feature of a custom tab for users to pin their top tweets is expected to be a valuable addition to the platform. The feature will allow users to showcase their best content and improve their visibility on the platform. The potential addition of customizable profile pages for brands and the ability to respond to individual direct messages and use any reaction emoji will also be welcome additions to the platform.