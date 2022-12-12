Two girls among three held for dancing on elevated road

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested three persons, including two girls, for allegedly dancing on an elevated road in the city.

The police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media two days ago. In the video, two girls and a young man could be seen dancing on several songs at night after parking their car on the road and cutting a cake on its bonnet.

Taking action for parking the car on the elevated road and having a birthday party, the police have also seized the vehicle and issued a challan of Rs 10,000.

According to information received from the police, the Wagon R car with a Delhi number was in the name of Vikas Srivastava. The police arrested the person who danced in the first video. After this, people started raising questions about the one-sided action of the police on social media. The police then arrested both the girls also.