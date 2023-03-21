Social Media

Video: Man dies while dancing on the song 'Bas Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi…'

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 21 March 2023 - 18:58
A government official suddenly collapsed and died while dancing with his colleagues at a function in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh state. 

Surendra Kumar Dixit, Assistant Director of Bhopal Postal Circle Office, collapsed suddenly while dancing to the song ‘Bas Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi, Kal Hum Kahan, Tum Kahan…’ with his colleagues.

In the video, it can be seen that people around him are trying to help the man but to no avail. The video of this event has now gone viral and is being widely shared on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in an event organized by the Department of Posts. On the evening of March 16, a cultural program was held in the office premises of the department itself.

