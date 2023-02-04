Social Media

Video of Siraj, Umran Malik refusing to apply tilak surfaces on internet

The video showing cricket stars Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik refusing to apply tilak on their forehead,  has gone viral on the internet.

While many accused the duo of disrespecting Indian tradition and culture, some users also questioned India’s Constitutional concept of secularism. They maintained that Muslim figures will continue to assert their religious identity.

The viral video shows Indian cricketers entering a hotel in a queue. While welcoming them, a woman staff member applies applies tilak on their forehead.

However, when their turn comes, Siraj and Malik refuse to apply tilak .

The video which seems to be old but surfaced now could be from Sri Lanka and New Zealand white-ball matches which took place in India recently.

