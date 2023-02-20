WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp has added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars.

In spite of the same number of stickers in the avatar pack, the changes made have given it more personality and depth by redesigning and replacing some stickers in order to improve their visual appeal and reflect the diverse range of feelings and expressions users wish to convey, reports WABetaInfo.

New stickers within the avatar pack are now available for all users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, said the report.

With the new avatar sticker pack, users can customise the avatar right within the app settings by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them.

Once they have created their avatar, they can use it as their profile photo.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls, for all iOS users.

With this feature in the new update, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

Other than the picture-in-picture mode, the new update also includes — the ability to attach a caption to the documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.