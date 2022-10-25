WhatsApp faces longest outage ever; Twitter makes fun of it

New Delhi: Messaging service WhatsApp was restored after an outage of about two hours. It was the longest ever outage. Stopped working just after noon in India and other countries, the WhatsApp was back by 2.15 pm.

A spokesperson of Meta, which owns WhatsApp told that they’ve fixed the issue and apologised the users for any inconvenience.

The messaging service received more than 25,000 reports about messages not going through, server disconnection and the app crashing altogether.

Over 2 billion users rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments.

Meanwhile, memes began pouring in on Twitter, the microblogging service. Here are few of them:

When Facebook is down they run to Twitter.

When Instagram is down they run to Twitter.

When WhatsApp is down they still run to Twitter.

But when Twitter is down we have no where to run to. We wait for it to be restored 🤪



Mark Zuckerberg Shola telegram GB Whatsapp Snapchat NEPA pic.twitter.com/pfJPjOsNXi — Davina Algorithm (@Davidalgorithm) October 25, 2022

Me after realizing Mark Zuckerberg was involved in WhatsApp crack down,, murife running to telegram and Twitter.. pic.twitter.com/IIJcDLeFtl — Victor UDA General (@Victorkjr32) October 25, 2022

Whatsapp goes down



Chandoo mondeti: pic.twitter.com/VXRu13hR0L — Gangadhar (@usernameledhu) October 25, 2022

You came here to see if Whatsapp is down right? pic.twitter.com/Vwx1urd3BS — 0xShane (@BeLikeShane) October 25, 2022

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

everyone's coming to twitter to see what had happened to whatsapp🤣 #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/0ws29yDehn — glyano_nstaa (@glyano_) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022