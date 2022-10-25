WhatsApp faces longest outage ever; Twitter makes fun of it
New Delhi: Messaging service WhatsApp was restored after an outage of about two hours. It was the longest ever outage. Stopped working just after noon in India and other countries, the WhatsApp was back by 2.15 pm.
A spokesperson of Meta, which owns WhatsApp told that they’ve fixed the issue and apologised the users for any inconvenience.
The messaging service received more than 25,000 reports about messages not going through, server disconnection and the app crashing altogether.
Over 2 billion users rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments.
Meanwhile, memes began pouring in on Twitter, the microblogging service. Here are few of them: