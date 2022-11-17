WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

San Francisco: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.

This feature will help users to identify group members for which they don’t have the phone number or when they have the same name, reports WABetaInfo.

If a group member does not set up a profile photo or if it is hidden due to privacy restrictions, the default profile icon appears and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The new feature will also be released on WhatsApp beta for Android soon.

The messaging platform started to work on this new feature for WhatsApp Desktop beta in October.

The company plans to introduce the feature on desktop and iOS beta to help group members recognise other people in their groups better, the report said.