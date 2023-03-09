Social Media

Woman passenger caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru flight, arrested

Alerted by the smell of smoke emanating from the lavatory, the cabin crew forced open the door and found the woman smoking there. She then threw the cigarette in a dust bin, after which the cabin crew poured water on it.

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman passenger has been arrested after she was found smoking in a lavatory of a Kolkata-Bengaluru flight, officials said.

The incident took place on an Indigo flight on March 5.

The cabin crew brought the incident to to the captain’s notice. The captain filed a complaint about the “undisciplined” passenger.

On landing at Bengaluru airport, the passenger was handed over to the airport security who filed a complaint against her. She was arrested by the airport police and charged under Section 336 (act of rashly and negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC.

