Youth commits suicide while on video call with girlfriend in W.Bengal

Kolkata: Feeling betrayed, a 23-year-old youth hanged himself to death during a video call with his girlfriend in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

Sujal Saha took the extreme step at his ancestral residence in Shantinagar Colony on Thursday evening when he was alone at home, District police sources said.

As his family members went to a relative’s residence nearby, the victim locked himself in his room and made a video call to his girlfriend. During the course of conversation, he reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan while keeping the video calling on.

Local police have confiscated his mobile phone for further investigation.

Sujal’s family members said that the victim was in a relationship with a local girl and both were about to get married.

However, tiff between the two started recently when Sujal spotted his girlfriend going with another youth.

Sujal had also seen the Facebook status of her girlfriend who had uploaded her picture with that youth there. Feeling betrayed, Sujal thought that her girlfriend was trying to sever the relationship.

The victim’s family members have filed a complaint against the girl at Santipur Police Station accusing her of abetting Sujal’s suicide.

His body has been sent for post-mortem to Ranaghat Sub-divisional Hospital.