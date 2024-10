Software engineer commits suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his seven-storied hostel building in Kokapet, Ranga Reddy district on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Ganivada Naga Prabhakar, was a native of Andhra Pradesh and worked as a software engineer at a private company in Gachibowli.

Prabhakar’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The exact reason for Prabhakar’s extreme step is yet to be determined, according to the police.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway, officials added.