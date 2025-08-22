Soha Ali Khan reveals if her podcast will feature free-wheeling conversations

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan, who has set to bring her podcast ‘All About Her’ on streaming medium, has deconstructed her upcoming podcast show. The actress is set to launch her podcast ‘All About Her’ on August 22, 2025.

It caters to female wellness, and covers a gamut of subjects from health, finance, lifestyle and others. The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotional run of her show, and said that the conversations in her podcast won’t be a free-wheeling one but will feature a set of questions to keep it streamlined.

She told IANS, “I want people to listen and get some takeaways. In a free-wheeling conversation what happens is that we get carried away somewhere and it becomes very difficult for people to get concise takeaways. So that’s why I’ve structured it a little bit”.

She further mentioned, “Every episode has a script with certain well researched questions. For example, we have a great episode on oncology, breast cancer, cancers that affect women, whether it’s cervical cancer, lung cancers affecting women also more, we have an oncologist, we have a wonderful guest, who herself has battled with cancer.

So we speak and in that there are specific questions in terms of preventative, how do you prevent? What are the steps that you can take? What are the different kinds of cancers? What does it mean to have different stages of cancer? What are the cures that are available? Because we hear cancer and we immediately think cancer is equivalent to the worst option”.

“But there are many forms of curable cancer and the main takeaway that we leave you with, which is prevention is key. And in most cancers, if you catch them early through testing, self testing, and talking and going to a doctor, you can actually cure most of them”, she added.