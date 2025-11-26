Soha Ali Khan urges urgent action as AQI touches severe levels: We are breathing in toxic fumes

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan has raised alarm over the worsening air quality, as the AQI in several cities hits severe levels. Taking to Instagram stories, Soha shared a picture of the sky along with a “toxic” sticker and highlighted the urgent need for systemic changes to combat pollution. She wrote: “The AQI is at a severe level. Almost and rising. We are breathing in toxic fumes. Please can we implement some systemic changes to address this.??” The air quality in Delhi and Mumbai have remained in the ‘very poor’ and “poor” category respectively.

A thin layer of fog settled over India Gate and Kartavya Path around 7:40 a.m., where visibility remained low, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered around 350, marking very poor conditions. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 337, showing only a marginal improvement from Tuesday.

Of the 39 monitoring stations across the national Capital, 34 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while five reported pollution levels in the ‘poor’ category. Six stations in Mumbai recorded AQI values above 200 — slipping from the “moderate” to “poor” category. On the work front, the 46-year-old actress was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025. She is set to star in the upcoming film Bridge. Soha started her acting career with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More in 2004, and is best known for her role in the drama film Rang De Basanti and the romance film Ahista Ahista. In 2017, she authored a book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.