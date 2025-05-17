Telangana: Soldier on Duty at Border Claims Family Land Illegally Taken Over by VRO’s Relatives in Siddipet, Seeks Help

An Indian Army soldier posted at the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir has alleged that his family’s land in Chowdarpally village of Akberpet-Bhumpally mandal, Siddipet district, has been illegally encroached upon by relatives of a local Village Revenue Officer (VRO). The soldier, B Rama Swamy, released a video making the appeal, which has now gone viral on social media.

Soldier Alleges Harassment, Land Record Manipulation

In the video, Rama Swamy accused the VRO’s family of not only encroaching on his land but also harassing his aged parents and tampering with land records to remove their names. He claimed that despite multiple appeals to local revenue officials including the MRO, RDO, and Siddipet Collector, no action had been taken, allegedly due to the influence of the VRO in question.

Viral Video Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Intervene

The soldier, currently serving on the nation’s border, urged citizens to share his video widely so that it reaches Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The video has garnered strong public support online, with many demanding immediate justices for the soldier and action against those involved in the alleged land grab.

Harish Rao Steps In, Calls on Collector to Act

Responding to the viral video, former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao contacted Siddipet Collector M Manu Chowdary and urged him to address the issue without delay. Rao stated that it is the duty of every citizen and government official to stand by a soldier who is risking his life for the country.

“When a soldier is protecting our borders, it is our responsibility to protect his family and property at home,” Harish Rao said.

Authorities Yet to Respond Officially

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Siddipet district administration regarding action taken in the case. Meanwhile, the issue continues to draw public attention and pressure on the government to uphold the rights of serving soldiers and their families.