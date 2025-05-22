Soldier Martyred, Two Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir

A soldier was martyred and two others injured in an ongoing gunfight between joint security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang Martyred

The slain soldier has been identified as Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, a native of Karandi village in Akole tehsil, Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. He was killed during the exchange of fire in the dense forested area of Kishtwar, officials confirmed.

Also Read: Two Terrorists Killed, Soldier Injured in Ongoing Kishtwar Encounter

Injured Soldiers Hospitalised

Two soldiers sustained injuries in the operation and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have not disclosed their identities or the severity of their injuries. The gunfight remains ongoing.

Joint Operation Launched Following Intel on Terrorists

The encounter began after specific intelligence inputs were received about the presence of three to four terrorists in the area. A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by combined units from:

2 Para (Special Forces)

11 Rashtriya Rifles

7 Assam Rifles

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG)

The terrorists are believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

No Official Confirmation on Terrorist Casualties

While unverified early reports claimed that two terrorists had been eliminated, there is no official confirmation of militant casualties at this time. Operations are still underway in the forested terrain.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, in a post on social media platform X, stated:

“Contact has been established with #terrorists during a joint #operation with @JmuKmrPolice at #Chhatru, #Kishtwar today morning. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralize the terrorists.”

Increased Anti-Terror Operations Across J&K

This gunfight comes amid heightened anti-terrorist operations across Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have intensified actions against militants, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers, especially in the aftermath of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, where Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists targeted civilians, injuring 25 tourists and killing one local.

Security forces remain on high alert as they continue to monitor terrorist movements in the region.