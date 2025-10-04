Son Attacks Mother Over Money Demands, Woman Dies En Route to Hospital

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of domestic violence occurred in Arutla village, Manchal Mandal, Rangareddy district, when a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his mother in a fit of rage.

According to local reports, the accused, identified as Sreekanth, attacked his 50-year-old mother, Aillamma, with a rod while under the influence of alcohol. The assault involved multiple blows to her head and neck, leaving her gravely injured. Aillamma was immediately rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries en route.

Also Read: Orange Alert Issued in Hyderabad as Twin Reservoirs Discharge 5,000 Cusecs of Water

Neighbors and family sources revealed that Sreekanth, who is reportedly dependent on alcohol, had frequently demanded money from his mother, and tensions escalated into the fatal attack.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are questioning witnesses and examining the circumstances leading up to the tragic event.

This brutal act has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting ongoing issues of domestic violence exacerbated by substance abuse.