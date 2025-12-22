Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer creveal how they planned their parents’ first meet

Mumbai: Adorable Bollywood couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, recently hosted director and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip at their home for her YouTube channel. Along with making food together, they also had some fun conversation in the presence of both Sonakshi and Zaheer’s mothers. When Farah asked the lovebirds how their parents met for the first time, Sonakshi revealed that they had arranged a party at the actress and friend Huma Qureshi’s house, which was like the first unofficial introduction for both sets of parents.

She added that all the parents, including Huma’s, ended up having a great time at the get-together. When Farah asked Sonakshi’s mom, Poonam Sinha if she came to suspect anything, she revealed that in fact she did. “Sonakshi was sitting on the foot of Zaheer’s mother”, she revealed. To this, Farah took a hilarious jibe saying, “No one sits on their own parent’s feet”. Recently, Sonakshi celebrated her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and husband Zaheer Iqbal’s birthdays together.

Also Read:‘Nobel Peace Prize is symbol of justice, not silence’: Calls grow for action against Yunus amid Bangladesh violence

Actress Pooja Ruparel, who was also part of the celebration, shared an inside video from the get-together on social media. The clip showed Sonakshi seated in the middle of both her father and her husband and cutting their birthday cake with them. We could also see filmmaker Ramesh Sippy having a good time at the birthday party of his friend Shatrughan. Additionally, Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam, also looked extremely happy witnessing her family having a gala time.

For the unaware, Shatrughan and Zaheer’s birthdays fall a day apart from each another. While Shatrughan was born on the 9th of December, Zaheer celebrates his birthday on the 10th. After being in a relationship for seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a civil wedding. They registered their wedding at their home in the presence of family and close friends.