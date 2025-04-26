Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Have a Blast Behind the Scenes Before Their First Ramp Walk as a Couple

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stole the show as they walked the ramp together for the first time during the Bombay Times Fashion Week, representing Aynaa World. Their chemistry was unmissable, and fans loved every moment of their debut as a runway couple.

Behind-the-Scenes Fun: A Glimpse Through Sonakshi’s YouTube Channel

Sharing a candid look into their preparations, Sonakshi uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on her YouTube channel. The footage revealed the playful dynamic between her and Zaheer as they geared up for the big event.

Sweet Moments and Fun Banter

As Sonakshi was getting her hair done, Zaheer walked in joking, “Kya sunhera waatavaran hain” (what a nice ambiance). When Sonakshi corrected him about the word “sunhera” meaning golden, Zaheer sweetly responded, “That’s why I married you because you are sunhera, Golden.”

Zaheer continued to entertain everyone during his makeup session with his trademark humor, making the atmosphere light and fun.

Preparing for the Ramp Walk: Jewelry, Outfits, and Laughter

Before donning her outfit, Sonakshi filmed an elaborate video showcasing her look. The video also captured moments of jewelry selection, playful teasing between the couple, and even a funny scare prank on a staff member. Their excitement and camaraderie were evident throughout the preparations.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s Stunning Fashion Week Looks

Sonakshi dazzled in a glamorous golden and beige lehenga set. She paired a stunning golden blouse with a matching skirt featuring floral details and golden embellishments, topped with a sheer cape-style dupatta. Her look was completed with a diamond necklace, earrings, and a glowing makeup finish with shimmery eyes and glossy nude lips.

Zaheer complemented Sonakshi perfectly in a coordinated three-piece sherwani set, adding to the couple’s magnetic presence on the ramp.

A Couple Full of Fun and Love

Whether on YouTube or Instagram, Sonakshi and Zaheer are often seen sharing fun, light-hearted moments together. Their bond, full of laughter and mutual affection, continues to charm fans everywhere.