Sonakshi Sinha Faces Social Media Backlash After Sharing Pictures from Abu Dhabi Mosque

Mumbai: Following the trend of Bollywood actresses celebrating Karwa Chauth with their husbands, Sonakshi Sinha recently shared pictures and a video on Instagram that sparked a lot of discussion online. While many stars were posting their festive moments to celebrate their husbands’ long life and to bring smiles to fans, Sonakshi’s latest post drew criticism from some users.

The images and video, taken at a mosque in Abu Dhabi, show Sonakshi walking with her husband Zaheer Iqbal in matching green outfits. In the caption, she wrote, “A little peace found, in Abu Dhabi.”

The post, which has already received over nine lakh likes, triggered mixed reactions. Some users criticized her for visiting a mosque while women in India were fasting for Karwa Chauth, with one writing, “While women in India were fasting for Karwa Chauth, you were strolling in a mosque.” Meanwhile, her fans defended her, saying things like, “Let people talk, just enjoy your life together” and “May God bless your bond forever.” Actress Archana Puran Singh also showed her support, commenting, “Lots of love to both of you.”

Some users made sarcastic remarks, suggesting she should take her husband to the Ram Mandir and post a similar message. However, most fans emphasized that Sonakshi and Zaheer’s personal life is their own, and no one has the right to interfere.

This incident highlights how social media can both celebrate and criticize celebrity lives. It also reflects a growing sentiment among fans that everyone has the right to enjoy their personal happiness without unnecessary criticism.