Sonakshi Sinha is Karwa Chauth ready with exquisite mangalsutra

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth on October 20.

Known for her trendsetting style, Sonakshi is taking her fashion game to new heights this year with a stunning mangalsutra that perfectly blends tradition with luxury.

According to reports, Sonakshi will make a style statement on her first Karwa Chauth by wearing the Bvlgari Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace, crafted by the renowned Roman luxury jeweller.

This piece carries a rich legacy, beautifully fusing cultural heritage with modern elegance, making it an exceptional choice for the contemporary Indian woman.

The mangalsutra is crafted in 18 kt rose gold, adding a touch of opulence to the special occasion. Notably, in 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen wearing a Bvlgari mangalsutra for a photoshoot.

This year, Sonakshi is set to capture everyone’s attention with her exquisite choice. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a registered marriage and later hosted a star-studded wedding reception with Bollywood’s elite in attendance.

The couple shared the first photos from their wedding on Instagram, captioning, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.

Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs, leading up to this moment, where, with the blessings of both our families and gods, we are now man and wife.

Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.” In terms of work, Sonakshi was last seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Kakuda’, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 12, 2024. Before that, she appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, where she played dual roles as Rehana and Fareedan.