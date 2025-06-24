Sonakshi Sinha Says ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Is Incomplete Without Paresh Rawal

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared her thoughts on the upcoming comedy film Hera Pheri 3, saying she can’t imagine the movie without Paresh Rawal. The actor is best known for his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, which has become a fan favorite since the franchise began.

“No Hera Pheri Without Babu Bhaiya” – Sonakshi

Speaking to IANS, Sonakshi said that as a fan, she simply can’t picture the film without Paresh Rawal. His role as Baburao brings unmatched charm and humor to the series, she explained.

Paresh Rawal Confirms Exit from Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal recently confirmed via social media that he won’t be a part of Hera Pheri 3. He clarified that his departure wasn’t due to creative disagreements and said he still has great respect for director Priyadarshan.

“There are no creative differences. I respect and admire the entire team,” he tweeted on May 18.

Sonakshi’s Experience Working with Paresh Rawal

Sonakshi also spoke about working with Paresh Rawal for the first time in the upcoming film Nikita Roy, calling it an honor to share screen space with such a talented actor.

“He’s brilliant in every role — whether it’s comedy or serious drama,” she added.

About ‘Nikita Roy’

Sonakshi will star alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in Nikita Roy, which also marks the directorial debut of her brother, Kussh Sinha. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

Sonakshi’s heartfelt comments reflect what many fans feel — Hera Pheri won’t be the same without Paresh Rawal. Whether or not he returns in the future, his portrayal of Baburao will always be cherished.