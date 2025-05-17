Sonakshi Sinha Shares Adorable Pic of Sleeping Husband Zaheer Iqbal: “Too Much Cute”

Actress Sonakshi Sinha gave fans a peek into her personal life by sharing an adorable photo of her husband Zaheer Iqbal catching a nap on the couch. In the Instagram story, Zaheer is seen wearing a denim shirt and dark pants as he sleeps peacefully.

Sonakshi captioned the snap with praise:

“Tooo much cute.”

The moment went viral quickly, with fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry and Sonakshi’s candid display of affection.

Sonakshi Applauds Kusha Kapila for Slamming Trolls

Earlier this month, Sonakshi showed support for content creator Kusha Kapila, who responded boldly to a troll’s vulgar comment on her vacation photos. Sharing Kusha’s clapback via Instagram Stories, Sonakshi wrote:

“Well done on calling out these low lives @kushakapila!! I think we all need to name and shame them… hazaar gaali padegi, Instagram spam ho jayega aur nani yaad aa jayegi.”

Kusha had addressed the troll in a hard-hitting post, sarcastically offering to pay for therapy to help him “heal.”

Sonakshi Sinha to Make Telugu Debut in Fantasy Thriller ‘Jatadhara’

On the work front, Sonakshi is gearing up for her much-awaited debut in the Telugu film industry with the supernatural fantasy thriller “Jatadhara.” Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film also stars Sudheer Babu and is produced under the Zee Studios banner.

The first look of Sonakshi from the film was unveiled on International Women’s Day, March 8, creating major buzz among fans and industry insiders.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer’s Relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made headlines with their relationship, often sharing sweet and supportive posts about each other. Their low-key yet affectionate dynamic continues to win hearts across social media.