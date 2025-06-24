Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal & Huma Qureshi Dance to ‘Dil Thaam Ke’ from ‘Maalik’

Mumbai: Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma Qureshi brought vibrant energy to social media as they danced together to the lively new track ‘Dil Thaam Ke’ from the upcoming film “Maalik.”

Trio Shows Off Energetic Dance Moves

Zaheer Iqbal shared a fun video on Instagram featuring himself, wife Sonakshi Sinha, and friend Huma Qureshi dancing to the upbeat track.

He captioned the video:

“Khoob jamega rang jab naachenge teen yaar … NIKITA ROY, MALLIKA aur MAIN #DilThaamKe Maalik ke saath performance pending hai @rajkummar_rao.”

In the clip, Huma can be seen teaching steps to Zaheer before the trio breaks into the song’s signature choreography.

Also Read: Indian Railways Hikes Ticket Prices: Train Travel to Get Costlier from July 1 — Check New Fare Details

Song Details: A High-Octane Musical Trea

‘Dil Thaam Ke’ features:

Vocals: Rashmeet Kaur and Rana Majumdar

Rashmeet Kaur and Rana Majumdar Composer duo: Sachin–Jigar

Sachin–Jigar Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

The song is a peppy dance number featuring Huma Qureshi in a bold, massy avatar.

Huma Qureshi Shares Behind-the-Scenes Experience

Actress Huma Qureshi revealed that she shot the song for over 16 hours despite juggling multiple shoots.

She shared,

“Dancing is something I love… I ended up shooting for over 16 hours, but it was totally worth it! Audiences will see me in a super massy avatar.”

She also mentioned working with friend Rajkummar Rao as a joyful experience.

About the Film: ‘Maalik’ Hits Theatres on July 11

Directed by Pulkit, ‘Maalik’ is an action-packed entertainer featuring:

Rajkummar Rao

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Huma Qureshi

Medha Shankr

Anshumaan Pushkar

Swanand Kirkire

The film is produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films) and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 11, 2025.