Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Nikita Roy’ Set for Theatrical Release on May 30, 2025

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Nikita Roy, is all set to make its way to theatres on May 30, 2025. Directed by Kussh S Sinha, the film promises to take audiences on an intriguing journey through mysticism, psychological tension, and human vulnerability. The official release date was revealed today alongside an eye-catching new poster.

A Gripping Psychological Thriller

Nikita Roy is an exploration of the grey areas of the human mind, diving deep into psychological mysteries and complex human emotions. The film is being touted as one of the most exciting genre entries of the year, offering a unique cinematic experience that blends mysticism with a haunting narrative. With themes that challenge conventional storytelling, Nikita Roy is set to captivate a diverse audience.

Star-Studded Cast and Powerful Crew

The film features an ensemble cast, including Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. Producers Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani shared their excitement about the film, emphasizing its bold narrative and the exceptional direction by Kussh S Sinha.

“We are thrilled to bring Nikita Roy to the big screen. This film is very close to our hearts, and we believe it explores a genre that audiences are ready for. With an incredible cast, gripping storytelling, and Kussh S Sinha’s visionary direction, we can’t wait for the world to experience it,” said Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani.

A Unique Vision from Kussh S Sinha

The film is produced by Nikita Pai Films Ltd. and is headed by Kinjal Ashok Ghone, in collaboration with Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, and Kratos Entertainment. Acclaimed thriller writer Pavan Kirpalani has penned the story and screenplay, adding depth and intrigue to the film’s psychological narrative.

Co-Productions and Support

Nikita Roy is also co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi. The support of these seasoned professionals promises a high-quality, unforgettable cinematic experience.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Recent Personal Milestone

In other news, Sonakshi recently celebrated a heartwarming “ghar wapasi” with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. The actress shared a glimpse of their intimate date night on social media, marking another milestone in her personal life as she balances her successful career with a fulfilling relationship.

With a release date set for May 30, 2025, Nikita Roy is sure to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. Fans can expect a thrilling ride filled with suspense, emotional depth, and a storyline that breaks away from the ordinary. Keep an eye on the official announcements as the film nears its release!