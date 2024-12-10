Sonam Bajwa to star alongside Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 4’

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa has been signed for producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-packed franchise “Baaghi 4” after “Housefull 5” starring Akshay Kumar.

Tiger took to his Instagram stories to welcome Sonam. He shared a picture of the actress and wrote: “Welcoming the new member of the Rebel Family! Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in the #Baaghi Universe #Sajid Nadiadwala’s #Baaghi4”

The official X, formerly called Twitter, handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, announced the entry of Sonam and wrote: “From the laughs of the #HousefullUniverse to the action-packed #BaaghiUniverse, #SonamBajwa is here to steal the show! Welcome to the Rebel League #Baaghi4! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @NimmaAHarsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 @iTIGERSHROFF @duttsanjay @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala @TSeries @PenMovies”

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha opens up on his religious side

Filming for “Baaghi 4” has begun and Sonam is expected to join the sets soon.

It was on November 18, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha, and that the actioner will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

“A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha,” he captioned the post.

Talking about A. Harsha is known for making Kannada film “Birugaali”, “Chingari”, “Bhajarangi”, “Anjani Putra”, and “Vedha” to name a few.

Talking about the franchise, “Baaghi”, an action thriller, first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham” with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film “The Raid: Redemption”. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

“Baaghi 2”, which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film “Kshanam”. The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma.

The third installment of the movie, which was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Tiger made his acting debut in 2012, with Sabbir Khan’s action romantic comedy ‘Heropanti’. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He has then been a part of projects like– ‘Baaghi’, ‘A Flying Jatt’, ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘War’, ‘Baaghi 3’, ‘Heropanti 2’, and ‘Ganapath’.