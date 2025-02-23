Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Witness India Vs Pakistan Match Live in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, enjoying the high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan.

Sonam Kapoor, a well-known cricket enthusiast, took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the action as she and Anand cheered for their respective teams. The couple, known for their social media updates, were seen posing for a picture at the iconic stadium.

Sonam Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Post for Anand Ahuja

On Valentine’s Day, Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming post for her husband, Anand Ahuja, calling him her “forever crush.” She humorously wrote that she loved him more than online shopping, alongside cute photos of them together.

“Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping… just don’t ask for my fries! Happy love day!” she captioned the pictures.

Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Seven Years of “Padman”

In addition to her love-filled posts, Sonam Kapoor recently marked the seven-year milestone of her film Padman, alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie, directed by R. Balki, is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist who revolutionized low-cost sanitary pads in rural India.

Sonam took to Instagram to share memories from the film, celebrating the impact it made.

Upcoming Projects: “Battle for Bittora”

Looking ahead, Sonam Kapoor fans can look forward to her upcoming film Battle for Bittora, which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel. The movie is produced by Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network, promising an exciting new chapter in Sonam’s career.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sonam Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood!