Sonam Kapoor Gushes Over Shanaya Kapoor’s Adorable Childhood Video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor couldn’t contain her excitement as she reacted to an adorable childhood video of her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, shared by the young star on Instagram.

The heartwarming clip, which went viral within moments, captured a young Shanaya dressed in a tiger costume, playing with her parents, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

In the video, little Shanaya is seen playfully refusing to pose for the camera when asked by her mom, Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya’s father, Sanjay, lovingly calls her a “cheetah” in the clip, creating a moment of nostalgia for the family.

Sonam Kapoor, overwhelmed by the cuteness of the video, commented, “Cutey,” expressing her affection. Shanaya’s mom, Maheep, joined in, saying, “Always firing me right from the beginning,” referring to the young Shanaya’s sassy attitude. Shanaya’s father, Sanjay Kapoor, also added, “Roar,” and other friends and family members, including Bhavana Pandey, shared their love for the adorable throwback moment.

Shanaya Kapoor Gears Up for Bollywood Debut

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor is preparing for her highly anticipated Bollywood debut with the film “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan”. The movie is directed by Santosh Singh and is inspired by the popular short story “The Eyes Have It” by Ruskin Bond.

Shanaya will play the role of a theatre artist, sharing the screen with actor Vikrant Massey, who portrays a blind musician.

Shanaya recently celebrated a significant milestone in the film’s production. She posted on social media with a picture of a clapboard and a cake, marking the completion of a shooting schedule for the film. Filming for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” started in Mussoorie last October, with additional shoots planned in Europe. The film, expected to release in mid-2025, marks an exciting debut for Shanaya Kapoor in Bollywood.

Other Upcoming Projects for Shanaya Kapoor

In addition to “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan,” Shanaya Kapoor will also star in the upcoming “Student of the Year” web series, produced by Dharma Productions. Moreover, the actress is gearing up for the pan-India film “Vrushabha”, where she will co-star with renowned actor Mohanlal.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Initial Debut Project “Bedhadak” Shelved

Initially, Shanaya Kapoor was set to debut in Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film “Bedhadak” alongside actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada. However, the project was reportedly shelved, and Shanaya’s new projects are sure to pique the interest of her fans.

Stay tuned for more updates on Shanaya’s promising career and her upcoming film releases.