Soni Razdan shares her fondest memory of working on Govind Nihalani’s ‘Party’

Mumbai: Actress Soni Razdan, who essays the role of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum in the recently released streaming film ‘Songs of Paradise’, has shared her experience of working on the cult film ‘Party’. The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Songs of Paradise’, and joked that her fondest memory of working on ‘Party’ was the pack-up since it involved a tough shooting schedule where the actors were confined to a single location throughout the shoot.

She told IANS, “When you’re working on a film and you’re shooting it all night, every night, your fondest memories are packing up and going to sleep (laughs). But, of course, I’m joking. I loved the whole experience. It was so innovative for that time where the way we shot the movie, and going from one room to the other. It looks lovely on screen”. ‘Party’, which was released in 1984, was directed by Govind Nihalani, and produced by NFDC. The entire action in the film is confined to an evening party hosted by a rich middle-age widow and well-known patron of the arts in the city.

Soni was very new to cinema during the making of the film, and was in awe of hey fellow artistes like Vijaya Mehta, Manohar Singh, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, and K.K. Raina. However, the film was quite taxing to shoot. She further mentioned, “Trust me, when you’re actually shooting it, you’re standing there all night waiting for your shot to come because they got stuck somewhere up the line. So, I have all the memories of standing there getting lots of pain in my legs and I have fond memories of looking at other actors and learning a lot because I was very new in those days.

And, obviously getting inspired by a lot of other great actors. But, it was a very tiring film to shoot. I mean, it used to take all night”. Meanwhile, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is inspired by the life of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum, and the lead character is portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan across two time periods. Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is available to stream on Prime Video.