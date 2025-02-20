India

Breaking News: Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Hospital

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, sources confirmed on Thursday.

Mohammed Yousuf20 February 2025 - 22:39
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, sources confirmed on Thursday. She is reported to be in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged on Friday.

Hospitalization Details

While the exact time of admission is not immediately known, sources indicate that Gandhi was admitted on Thursday morning. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her health, ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.

Sonia Gandhi’s Recent Health Updates

Gandhi, who turned 78 in December 2024, has had previous hospital visits for health check-ups in recent years. However, sources assure that she is doing fine and will likely return home soon.

Congress Leaders Express Concern

Following the news of her hospitalization, several Congress leaders and party members have expressed their concern and well wishes for her speedy recovery. Further updates on her health are expected once she is discharged.

