Sonia Gandhi Urges Early Census to Ensure Food Subsidy for 14 Crore People

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Sonia Gandhi, has strongly advocated for an early Census, citing its four-year delay as a major reason why millions of Indians are being denied their rightful social benefits, particularly food security under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In her first intervention in the Rajya Sabha since taking oath in April last year, the former Congress President highlighted that approximately 14 crore people are missing out on subsidized food grains due to the Census delay.

Census Delay Impacting Food Security for Millions

Sonia Gandhi emphasized that the government’s food subsidy allocations are still based on the 2011 Census data, which is outdated and does not reflect the actual population. She pointed out that the Census, which was originally scheduled for 2021, has been delayed for over four years – an unprecedented situation in Independent India’s history.

“For the first time since Independence, the Census has been delayed by more than four years. There is still no clarity on when it will be conducted. The Budget allocations indicate that the updated Census is unlikely to happen this year as well,” Sonia Gandhi said during her address in the Rajya Sabha.

She stressed that delaying the Census directly impacts food security entitlements, as the NFSA determines the allocation of subsidized food grains based on population figures from the last Census. The outdated numbers are preventing millions from availing of crucial welfare schemes.

Significance of the National Food Security Act (NFSA)

Sonia Gandhi took the opportunity to highlight the significance of the NFSA, which was introduced by the Congress-led UPA government in 2013. She called it a landmark legislation that played a critical role in ensuring food and nutritional security for India’s growing population.

“The NFSA has been a crucial lifeline, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is this Act that provided the foundation for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which has helped millions of households avoid starvation,” she stated.

Under the NFSA, 75% of the rural population and 50% of the urban population are entitled to receive subsidized food grains. However, with India’s population exceeding 140 crore, the current allocations based on the 2011 Census fail to account for an estimated 14 crore additional beneficiaries who should be covered under the scheme.

Congress’ Call for Immediate Action

Sonia Gandhi urged the central government to expedite the Census process and update beneficiary quotas under the NFSA. She emphasized that food security is not a privilege but a fundamental right, and the government must take swift action to ensure that all deserving individuals receive their entitled benefits.

“It is imperative that the government prioritizes the completion of the Census as soon as possible and ensures that all deserving individuals receive the benefits guaranteed to them under the NFSA,” she added.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session 2025 Resumes: Here Are the Details

Political Implications of the Census Delay

The delay in conducting the Census has raised significant concerns across political and social sectors. Experts argue that an outdated Census leads to flawed policy decisions, misallocation of resources, and underrepresentation in welfare schemes.

The Congress party, under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, has been vocal about the issue, positioning it as a key concern ahead of the upcoming elections. By emphasizing the need for updated population data, the party seeks to pressure the ruling government into addressing the concerns of millions who are being deprived of food subsidies and other essential benefits.

Government’s Stand on the Census Delay

While the government has cited logistical and pandemic-related reasons for the delay, critics argue that adequate measures could have been taken to expedite the process.

The Census not only determines the allocation of food subsidies but also plays a crucial role in shaping policies related to employment, healthcare, and education. A delay in updating demographic data can have long-term consequences on India’s socio-economic planning.