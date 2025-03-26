Sonu Nigam Clarifies Stone-Pelting Incident During Delhi Concert

Mumbai: Playback singer Sonu Nigam has issued a clarification regarding the alleged stone-pelting incident that took place during his performance at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) recently. The singer, whose recent track Mere Dholna 3.0 became a viral sensation, took to Instagram to clear the air about the incident that reportedly caused a stir among attendees.

Clarification on the Incident at DTU Concert

In his social media post, Sonu Nigam denied the reports that stones or bottles were thrown at him during the concert. He acknowledged that some items were hurled at the stage, including a smoking device (vape) and a headgear known as the “Pookie band.”

Nigam shared a picture of himself wearing the “Pookie band” and addressed the situation in detail. He wrote in his caption, “Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar’s chest, and that’s when I was informed about it. I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again.”

Also Read: Thousands of Students in Telangana Forced to Travel Long Distances Due to School Shortages

He further added, “The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie.”

Media Misreporting and Audience Behavior at the Concert

Earlier, various media outlets had reported that the concert, which was part of a university festival attended by over a lakh people, turned chaotic with stone pelting from the audience. However, Nigam’s clarification suggested that the situation was blown out of proportion by the media.

Sonu Nigam’s Frustration with IIFA Awards

In a separate incident, Sonu Nigam also expressed his frustration with the organizers of the recently concluded IIFA Awards ceremony. On Instagram, he shared a screenshot showing the nominees for the Best Playback Singer category, where his name was notably absent despite his popular track Mere Dholna 3.0 from a film gaining significant attention.

The song, which became a viral hit on Instagram, portrays the emotions of a ghost wronged by his family. Nigam pointed out his exclusion from the nominations, hinting at the industry’s often complex and unfair recognition system. In his post, he referenced the lyrics of the song: “Bhola bhaala tha, seedha sada tha, main toh naadan tha,” alluding to his innocence in believing that artistic merit alone would lead to recognition.

Sonu Nigam’s recent posts shed light on his disappointment over both the media’s portrayal of the concert incident and his exclusion from the IIFA nominations, sparking a conversation about fairness and transparency in the entertainment industry.