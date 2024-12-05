Sonu Sood says directorial debut Fateh’ is an ode to every hero who fights back

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, ‘Fateh’, has said that the film is an ode to every hero who dares to challenge the odds and fights back.

The teaser of the film has been attached to the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which released in cinemas on Thursday and is getting a positive response.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood shared, “Stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls to attention the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world. I’m thrilled that the teaser of Fateh is out for the audiences who are watching ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in theatres”.

He further mentioned, “It’s a glimpse into a world we’ve poured our hearts into creating, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh. This film is my ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds, and I hope it leaves viewers inspired and electrified”.

The film is inspired by true incidents in cyberspace, and stars Sonu Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. While moviegoers are treated to a sneak peek of this outing on the big screen on Thursday, the digital unveiling of the teaser is set for December 9.

Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions’ and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2025.