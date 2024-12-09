 Sonu Sood: The beating heart of ‘Fateh’ is its cutting-edge action

Mumbai: The teaser of Sonu Sood-starrer “Fateh” was unveiled on Monday and the actor-filmmaker said that the beating heart of the upcoming movie is its cutting-edge action.

“The love I’ve received from the audience over the years is extraordinary, and it’s that love I’m counting on as the teaser of ‘Fateh’ finally drops,” said Sonu in a statement.

He revealed why the film is special to him.

“This film is incredibly special to me – not only because it marks my debut as a director but also because it is a voice against the alarming threat that many of us underestimate: the invisible, dark forces of the cyber world.”

The actor added: “The beating heart of the film is its cutting-edge action that plays out with the ultimate showdown between the real and the virtual. This one’s for all the heroes out there who dare to fight the battles that many of us don’t see.”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha wishes ‘King Khamosh’ Shatrughan on 79th birthday

The film centers on an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam. Sood, who also stars in the lead role, is joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

As per variety.com, the production features action sequences coordinated by Hollywood technicians, including fight coordinator Federico Berte of “Cobra Kai” fame and action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker, known for “Captain Marvel”.

The glimpses of the film tease adrenaline-packed cinema, showcasing daring stunts, sleek cyber visuals, and a story that promises to decode the growing menace of cybersecurity breaches.

Sonu gained recognition with his acting prowess in films such as “Dabangg,” “Happy New Year,” and “Kung Fu Yoga.” He gained widespread recognition for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic, organising transportation and medical resources for thousands of migrant workers.

On December 5, he said that his directorial debut Fateh’ is an ode to every hero who fights back.

Talking about the film, Sonu shared, “Stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls to attention the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world. I’m thrilled that the teaser of Fateh is out for the audiences who are watching ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in theatres”.

He mentioned, “It’s a glimpse into a world we’ve poured our hearts into creating, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh. This film is my ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds, and I hope it leaves viewers inspired and electrified”.

Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions’ and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2025.