Sourav Ganguly’s Family Narrowly Escapes Tragedy as Speedboat Capsizes in Puri

Former Bengal cricketer and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly, along with his wife Arpita, survived a near-fatal accident when their speedboat overturned in the sea near Puri on Saturday evening. The elder brother of former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly was reportedly sailing near the Lighthouse area when the incident occurred.

Boat Overturned After Massive Wave Hit

Footage aired by local channels shows the speedboat being struck by a large wave, which caused it to lose balance and flip over. The couple, along with two others on board, were thrown into the sea. Lifeguards and local fishermen responded swiftly, using rubber boats to rescue all the passengers safely.

Snehasish Calls It a “Second Life”

Speaking after the incident, Snehasish Ganguly described it as a “life-threatening accident.” He credited local fishermen and bystanders for their quick action in saving them. “I thank Lord Jagannath. This feels like a second life for us,” he said.

Arpita Ganguly Demands Safety Reforms

In a video message to PTI-Bhasha, Arpita Ganguly expressed her shock and concern over the incident. “By God’s grace, we are safe. I’m still in shock,” she said. She added that the boat was hit by a massive wave soon after they entered the sea, leading to its capsizing.

Arpita alleged that despite being meant for 10 passengers, the boat had only four onboard, making it unstable. “Due to the low weight, the boat lost balance and couldn’t withstand the wave. The sea was already very rough,” she added.

She also criticized the operators for prioritizing profit over safety and vowed to write to the Puri Superintendent of Police and Odisha Chief Minister demanding stricter safety regulations for sea-bound adventure sports.

Police and Lifeguards Praised for Swift Action

Local police confirmed the incident and praised the prompt response of lifeguards and local fishermen. Thanks to their efforts, no lives were lost.

The couple has since returned safely to Kolkata, where further action and a formal complaint are expected to follow.