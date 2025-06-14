South Africa Defeats Australia to Win WTC Final, Clinches ICC Trophy After 27 Years

In a moment that South African cricket fans have long awaited, South Africa has finally lifted the World Test Championship 2025 (WTC 2025) title, achieving a historic victory over Australia.

South Africa Chases Down 282-Run Target with One Day to Spare

Facing a target of 282 runs set by Australia, South Africa displayed incredible unity and composure to chase down the total with a full day remaining. The Proteas showcased a complete team effort, dominating both with the bat and the ball.

Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update Free: Deadline Extended Again — Here’s How to Update Your Details

Rabada and Ngidi Shine with the Ball

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada led the charge by taking 4 crucial wickets. He was well-supported by Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 3 wickets. The combined bowling effort kept Australia in check throughout the match.

Markram Leads the Chase with a Magnificent Century

During the chase, South African opener Aiden Markram played a sensational knock, scoring 136 runs. Captain Temba Bavuma contributed 66 runs, while Waldur (27 runs) and David Bedingham (20 runs) chipped in with valuable contributions. South Africa ended their second innings at 283/5 in 81 overs, sealing a memorable victory.

Australia’s Bowling Performance

Despite the loss, Australia’s bowlers put in a solid effort. Mitchell Starc claimed 3 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Webster took one wicket each. However, the South African batting lineup proved too strong to contain.

Match Summary

Australia First Innings : 212/10

: 212/10 South Africa First Innings : 138/10

: 138/10 Australia Second Innings : 207/10

: 207/10 South Africa Second Innings: 283/5

A Landmark Victory for South Africa

This victory marks a significant milestone in South African cricket history, bringing home their first World Test Championship title. The entire squad displayed remarkable teamwork, resilience, and skill to overcome the mighty Australians.