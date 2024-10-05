South Africa take ODI series from Ireland with another big win

Abu Dhabi: South Africa shared the Twenty20 International series with Ireland. It will not share the one-day international honors.

South Africa won the ODI series with a game to spare after thrashing Ireland by 174 runs in the second game on Friday.

The South Africans posted 343-4 with a maiden ODI century from Tristan Stubbs in his sixth match, then bowled out Ireland for 169 in the 31st over.

Every South African bowler took a wicket, led by medium-pacer Lizaad Williams’ 3-36.

Captain Temba Bavuma injured his left elbow while diving to make a run and retired hurt on 35. He didn’t return and Rassie van der Dussen led South Africa to the finish.

Bavuma, Van der Dussen’s 35 and Ryan Rickelton’s 40 put South Africa in a good space when Stubbs came in.

He and Kyle Verreynne, 67 off 63 until he was stumped, ensured South Africa reached 246-3 after 40 overs.

Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder then scored most of the 97 runs in the last 10 overs.

Mulder was out going for a big hit in the 49th over for 43 off 34. Stubbs reached 100 off 75 and finished 112 not out off 81.

Ireland needed to break its own record run chase to square the series but lost half of its wickets in the power play.

Williams got Andy Balbirnie to inside edge onto his stumps in the second over, and took two wickets in two deliveries when Curtis Campher edged behind on 17 and Stephen Doheny was trapped first ball.

Paul Stirling’s leg stump was bowled by Lungi Ngidi and Harry Tector chased and edged behind a wide one by Ottneil Baartman to leave Ireland a no-way-back 50-5 after 10 overs.

With the pressure off, Nos. 10 and 11 batsmen Craig Young and Graham Hume delayed the outcome for seven overs by sharing a 52-run last-wicket stand. Young finished a team-best 29 not out.

South Africa won the first game by 139 runs on Wednesday. They series ends on Monday.